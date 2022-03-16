Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,990 shares of company stock valued at $27,034,243. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.