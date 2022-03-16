Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,654 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,903. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.