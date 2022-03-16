Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. 44,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,804. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.30.

