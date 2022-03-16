Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$194.00 to C$205.00. Approximately 33,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 700,479 shares.The stock last traded at $157.13 and had previously closed at $158.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.