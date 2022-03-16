Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.97) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.87 ($48.21).

Shares of FRA:FRE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.20 ($34.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,644,999 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.56. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.