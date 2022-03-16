Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.97) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.87 ($48.21).

Shares of FRA:FRE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.20 ($34.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,644,999 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.56. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

