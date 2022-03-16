Freshworks Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks’ (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Freshworks had issued 28,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,026,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $317,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

