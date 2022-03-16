FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $47,880.84 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $47,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FRPH opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.63.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.
FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
