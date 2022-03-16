FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $47,880.84 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $47,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FRPH opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in FRP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FRP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

