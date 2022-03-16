FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $85,395.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of FRPH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 10,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.63. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.
FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
