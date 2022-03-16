FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $85,395.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRPH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 10,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.63. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FRP by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FRP by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FRP by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

