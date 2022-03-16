FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In related news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. State Street Corp grew its position in FTC Solar by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 350,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 290,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 265.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 233,436 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

