Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,694. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

