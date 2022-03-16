FUNToken (FUN) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $120.72 million and $2.73 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

