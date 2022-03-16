FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded 97% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $14,111.59 and approximately $44.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 68% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.52 or 0.00279199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004238 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.21 or 0.01236522 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003101 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.