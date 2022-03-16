Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $103.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.74.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
