Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $103.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

