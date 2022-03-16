GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of GameSquare Esports in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of GameSquare Esports stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,245. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

