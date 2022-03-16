Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading Down 13.8%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 71,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 18,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.
About Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)
