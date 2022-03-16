Gas Market Cap Reaches $45.75 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Gas has a total market cap of $45.75 million and $10.00 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00011007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.18 or 0.06704558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,070.74 or 1.00088459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00039995 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

