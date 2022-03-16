GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.14

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.14 and last traded at $121.14, with a volume of 1092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

Get GATX alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,461. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.