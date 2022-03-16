General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY22 guidance at $3.71-$33.83 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.