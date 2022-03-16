GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $45,029.57 and approximately $241.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,389,874 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

