Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Genting Singapore stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80.
About Genting Singapore (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genting Singapore (GIGNY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.