Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Genting Singapore stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality; and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on e integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

