Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.26. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.99.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

