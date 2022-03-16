George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 3,249 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total value of C$506,562.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,263.90.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Rashid Wasti sold 6,789 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.20, for a total value of C$1,074,022.52.

George Weston stock opened at C$155.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.16. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$100.69 and a 52 week high of C$159.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 616.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.

George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.