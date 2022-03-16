German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 200,000 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00.

SCCO stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 43.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,698,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.