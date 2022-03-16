GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIW remained flat at $$9.98 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,796. GigInternational1 has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

