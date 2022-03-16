Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6,412.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.49. 15,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

