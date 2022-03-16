Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7,253.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 997,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,546,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

