Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,505. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $468.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

