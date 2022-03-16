Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

