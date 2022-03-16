Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. 4,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,083. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.