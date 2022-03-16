Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 129,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 447,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 72,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,509. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $36.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

