Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy Sells 42,759 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

GIL opened at C$46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.96. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.95 and a 52-week high of C$55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.22.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

