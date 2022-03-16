Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 4,362,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,584. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

