Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $7.07 on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 4,370,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.