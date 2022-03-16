Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $7.07 on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 4,370,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

