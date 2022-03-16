Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $812.30 million, a P/E ratio of -179.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.