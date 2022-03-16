Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.42

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

GLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $563.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,792,000 after purchasing an additional 206,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Glatfelter by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Glatfelter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Glatfelter by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

