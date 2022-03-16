Global Net Lease, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Global Net Lease in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 202.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 32.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

