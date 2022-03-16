Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 14,718,840 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.
About Global Petroleum (LON:GBP)
