GoByte Trading Down 14.5% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $130,558.16 and approximately $11.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

