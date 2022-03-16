GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $5,437,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOGN remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,610. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. GoGreen Investments has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.61.

GoGreen Investments Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GoGreen Investments Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

