GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GOCO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $384.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 467,177 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 8,015.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 397,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,934 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

