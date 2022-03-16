GoldFund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $189,925.52 and approximately $44.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 70.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

