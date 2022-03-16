Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,910. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44.

