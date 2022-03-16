Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

GDDFF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

