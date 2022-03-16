Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.44 million and $49,447.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

