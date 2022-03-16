Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

