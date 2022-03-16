Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie Purchases 200 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 200 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.52 per share, with a total value of C$19,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,634,977.84.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.