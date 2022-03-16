Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GGP. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

GGP stock opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £570.56 million and a PE ratio of -141.00. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.