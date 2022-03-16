Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 51,104 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$501,718.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,835.79.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 22,193 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$186,867.28.

Shares of NG stock opened at C$10.06 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.62 and a 52-week high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92.

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

