Gregory Sean Conlon Sells 3,737 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 588.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

