Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 156,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,263. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

